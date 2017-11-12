Veteran's Day banquet honors all who served

A banquet was held on Saturday at the American Legion Post 184 in Thunderbolt to honor military veterans. Veterans from every war from World War II on were in attendance.

Several veterans were honored and the families of those military members were also recognized for their sacrifices. One World War II veteran who was the first of four generations of his family to serve in the U.S. armed forces was also in attendance.

"Veterans day to me is a day of remembrance," said Matthew Southall Brown, Sr. "Each individual has something to remember if he is a veteran of foreign wars, I know he has. If he never went foreign then he still has something to remember. But most of all we remember those foreign heroes."

Congressman Buddy Carter was among those in attendance at the event.

