Dawgs take a beating as Auburn dominates

Many Dog fans would've said they could see Auburn beating Georgia, but the way it happened was surprising.

Georgia came out and briefly looked like they might be worthy of their ranking. The Dogs tried to make a statement with their opening drive. Nick Chubb finished it for the 7-0 lead. That statement lasted about a quarter before Auburn came around to dominate Georgia with players Jarrett Stidham to Darius Slayton, raising the score from 16-7 Tigers. Then Stidham takes it in from seven yards out. The onslaught continued as Ryan Davis scored a touchdown reception. Auburn wins it 40-17. The Dawgs suffer their first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs changed time zones Saturday all the way back to the point in time when Georgia teams would flop in the biggest game of several previous seasons as Auburn ran the Dogs out of the No. 1 spot in the poll and to their first loss of the season.



The Georgia defense that shut down every other team it played this season could not match the power or speed of Auburn's running game giving up 237 yards on the ground and making mistakes in the passing game giving up 13 plays of more than 10 yards.



The Dogs' own running game was absent. Just 46 yards on the game in a 40-17 loss, the kind of beating they had not experienced in a while.



"They're a good team, they hit us with some plays and we didn't play our brand of football. We'll have to go back and get in the lab and fix that," said Roquan Smith, Georgia linebacker.



"This team will be defined by how it responds, not by what happened here. We have a lot of leaders on this team and we have to go back and get ready for a good Kentucky team. How are you going to respond to adversity? You got your butt kicked, it happens all the time in college football. How are you going to respond," said Kirby Smart, Georgia head coach.

The Bulldogs are still guaranteed their spot in the SEC Championship Game and can work their way back into the national playoff picture by winning in Atlanta on the first Saturday of December.



But that is little consolation as the Dogs head back to Athens 9-1 and have to get ready for Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.