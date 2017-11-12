Truck strikes pole causing power outages in Port Royal - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Truck strikes pole causing power outages in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, SC (WTOC) -

On Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to Ribaut Road in Port Royal for a single-vehicle crash. When fire crews arrived, they found a 2005 red Dodge Dakota had struck a major utility pole across the street from the Port Royal fire station.

The Port Royal Police Department blocked all four lanes of the roadway because the power pole, supplying a large portion of Port Royal with power, was broken at the base and the lines were down near traffic on Ribaut Road.

The people inside the truck were able to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived. There were no injuries to report.

“This was a fairly significant impact and the occupants are lucky that nothing catastrophic happened to them as a result of striking the pole or from the utilities involved,” said Lt. Peter Singelton.

Beaufort County EMS was on the scene with the Port Royal Police Department. The roadway was still blocked while utility crews were on the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

