Fort Pulaski honors veterans with living history weekend

Fort Pulaski National Monument used this weekend to honor our nation's veterans with a special living history weekend.

Living historians from the 48th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment re-enacted the daily life inside Civil War-era Fort Pulaski. The 48th New York Infantry was stationed at Fort Pulaski from June of 1862 through June of 1863.

"This is a very special place because it's certainly the best condition of all the masonry forts left in the United States," said Dick Ransom, a Civil War re-enactor. "It has significance to both this period that we represent as well as the Savannah area in general. "

Admission was free all weekend in recognition of veterans day.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.