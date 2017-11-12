Glynn County police investigate after man found shot multiple times

The Glynn County Police Department and the Brunswick Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Johnston Street Sunday evening.

Police say they received a call of a man being shot multiple times shortly after 6 p.m.

The man was flown to a hospital in Jacksonville and is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness Line at 912.264.1333.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.