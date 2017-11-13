Deadline approaches for public input on Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park

The city of Savannah is asking for input from the public on what should be done with the Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park.

Monday, Nov. 13 is the last day to let city leaders know how you feel about the monument.

This is part of the city's push to make Savannah feel more inclusive and welcoming to everyone.

This all came about after the deadly protests broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia back in August.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach feels the confederate memorial does not tell both sides of the Civil War, and wants the monument to represent all who died in that war.

A confederate task force was created to draft recommendations. Through your feedback, officials are hoping to add more to the monument.

The deadline to share your thoughts on what's going about the confederate monument in Forsyth Park is 5 p.m. Monday. The public is encouraged to share their input through an online survey, by mail, or by email. The online survey is accessible at www.savannahga.gov/confederatememorial and email can be sent to confederatememorial@savannahga.gov. Mailed comments should be sent to City of Savannah, Confederate Memorial Task Force, PO Box 1027, Savannah, GA 31402.

What do you think the Confederate Memorial should be that's currently in Forsyth Park? — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) November 13, 2017

