Bond set for Claflin University student from Savannah accused of killing roommate

Bond has been set for a Claflin University student from Savannah who is accused of killing his roommate.

Andre Sanders Jr., 21, appeared in court Sunday, where he was given a $75,000 bond.

Sanders is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Orangeburg County deputies say they found Dravious Terry shot to death on Friday. The shooting happened at an apartment complex near the school's campus.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive behind the shooting.

