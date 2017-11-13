WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive set for Thursday

WTOC is getting into the giving spirit.

We are partnering with Ken Nugent again this year for the WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive.

Citizens can drop off non-perishable food items on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard. Everything collected will go to America's Second Harvest Food Bank.

Last year, more than 4,600 pounds of food were collected during this food drive. We hope to collect even more this year.

