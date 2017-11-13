Golden Corral holding annual Military Appreciation Night

Golden Corral will hold its 16th annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13.

The event offers a free sit-in dinner for military veterans, retirees, and active duty members as a way of saying thank you for their service.

The free dinners will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Voting is open! Share your #MyMilitaryHero photo submission with your friends & family and let them know to vote! https://t.co/z5gl5syaIC pic.twitter.com/H7Z2G4xtcT — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) November 12, 2017

