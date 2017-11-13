Golden Corral holding annual Military Appreciation Night - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Golden Corral will hold its 16th annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13.

The event offers a free sit-in dinner for military veterans, retirees, and active duty members as a way of saying thank you for their service.

The free dinners will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

