Consider This: United Way Giving Campaign

The clock is ticking on this year’s United Way Giving Campaign. As the hours and minutes quickly dwindle, the campaign thermometer is slowly creeping towards this year’s goal.

While victory is within reach, the United Way still needs more people to reach into their pockets and their hearts to get the job done.

Hopefully, by now, you’ve become familiar with the stories of this year’s faces of the campaign, Olaya Orozco and Keya Jest.

Olaya is an artist deep in her soul who is now living her dream after becoming a baker’s artist at Publix, thanks to the help from Coastal Center for Disabilities Services.

Keya turned to Step Up Savannah when she wanted to turn her life around. Keya had trouble finding work because of her tainted past. The organization was able to help her with her resume and interview skills, which in turn led her to her current job as a trolley tour guide.

CCDS and Step Up Savannah are just two of the 63 agencies funded by the United Way of the Coastal Empire. Agencies that touch one in every three people in our area. From the subtle, like the two stories I mentioned, to the obvious, like when dozens of United Way volunteers turned out on Tybee Island to help clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

So how can you help? Easy, one by one.

Consider this: Hundreds of companies in our area run United Way campaigns that make giving easy, to include payroll deduction, but that’s not the only way to give.

You can go to UWCE.org/give and donate online, with either a one time or monthly donations.

One by one each dollar counts, one by one lives are changed and one by one we must all do our part to get this year’s campaign victoriously across the finish line.

