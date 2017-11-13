ECSO looking for man wanted for questioning in September homicide

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the current whereabouts of Frank O'Neal Lang.

Investigators say Lang is a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in the homicide of Cameron Edwards on Sept. 24.

Lang is 6'2' tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say two women were injured in the shooting. They have been treated and released.

The sheriff's office is counting on a solid relationship with the people of Effingham County to help point them in the right direction, starting with finding Lang.

"The people of Effingham really do come together and they try to solve crimes. We get a lot of tips from our community, and we get a lot of appreciation and love from our community. So, we are once again reaching out to them and asking for them to help us in this case because we can't be everywhere. There were people there, and there were people who know and have seen things, so if you know anything about this case, please give us a call," said Gena Bilbo, Effingham County Sheriff's Office. "Investigators would like to talk to Mr. Lang about his possible involvement in this case, so that's why he's considered a person of interest. If he was a suspect or was wanted for this, we would have warrants out for his arrest for this. Right now, he's a person of interest and we'd like to talk to him."

Anybody with information on Lang's whereabouts or new information on the case is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 912.234.2020 or ECSO at 912.754.3449 and ask for investigator Bradley.

