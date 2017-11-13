St. Joseph's/Candler Health System expanding to Bluffton

St Joseph's/Candler Health System is expanding to keep up with the growing population in Bluffton and the Lowcountry.

The healthcare provider announced a new regional medical campus in Bluffton on Monday. The new campus will be over 40,000 square feet and is estimated to cost around $22 million.

It will also offer expanded services, like physical therapy, and oncology treatment so patients won't need to travel to Savannah.

"So, we're doubling the size of primary care physicians and bringing in a lot more specialists here. Now, they're in Savannah so we want people to get their pre-op care and their post-op care closer to home,” St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System CEO Paul Hinchey.

The new campus is being built at Buckwalter Place. Construction is expected to be finished around 2023.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.