POLL: Should anything be done about the Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park?

The city of Savannah is asking for input from the public on what should be done with the Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park.

Nov. 13 was the last day for the public to let city leader's know whether they think anything should be done about the Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park.

The city of Savannah asked for residents to send their thoughts via mail, email or online via a survey. The city's polling ended Monday at 5:00 p.m. More than 5,000 people voted in all three methods, including 17 letters, 181 emails and 4,839 online survey responses.

