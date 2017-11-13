BCSO attempting to identify man accused of credit card fraud

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a man they say fraudulently used a credit card to withdraw $900 in two separate transactions from a South State Bank ATM on Sea Island Parkway.

Investigators say the transactions were made between 11-11:10 on the morning of Oct. 8. The victim's card was comprised by a skimmer in Richmond Hill on Sept. 30. The card was also used numerous times in different locations in Savannah.

If you have any information about this individual, please call Sgt. Capps at 843.592.5859 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

