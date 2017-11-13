City employees surprise Metter Mayor with park in his honor

One small town says a big thank you to a long-time leader.

Crowds gathered in Metter on Sunday to honor retiring Mayor Billy Trappnell. He'll leave office in December after 24 years. He's served the state as a past president of the Georgia Municipal Association. The city's employees surprised him with the announcement that they'll rename the newly-reopened downtown park in his honor. But the mayor says he should be thanking his community.

"It's given me the opportunity to meet hundreds, if not thousands, of people all across this wonderful state and represent - as far as I'm concerned - the best community in the world," said Trapnell.

The mayor says he and his wife plan to spend more time with family, including traveling cross-country to see grandchildren.

