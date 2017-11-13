Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for Alabama candidate Roy Moore to step aside

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called the allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore "disturbing."
During a visit to the Lowcountry Monday, Sen. Graham said if the allegations are proven true, Moore should lose his law license and shouldn't be in the U.S. Senate.
"If it's true, he needs to get out. We don't convict people based on allegations, but it's a disturbing allegation,” Sen. Graham said.
A second woman has come forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor. Beverly Young Nelson says Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and 16. She held a news conference Monday with attorney Gloria Allred.
Moore called the allegations a "witch hunt" in a statement shortly before the press conference.
Moments after the most recent allegations, Sen. Graham tweeted:
In light of the most recent allegations and the cumulative effect of others, I believe #RoyMoore would be doing himself, the state, the GOP, and the country a service by stepping aside.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 13, 2017
If he continues this will not end well for Mr. Moore.
