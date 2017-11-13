CNT arrests man, woman on drug trafficking charges

A man and a woman are behind bars after being charged with trafficking heroin in Chatham County.

The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team conducted an interdiction operation on the I-16 corridor around 3 p.m. Monday, with the help of the Bloomingdale Police Department. During the operation, investigators say a traffic stop was conducted on a silver, 2015 Acura MDX for having a cracked windshield. The passenger, later identified as Jerry Echols, was seen throwing something out of the window before the vehicle continued south on Bloomingdale Road from I-16. The driver, Lisa Delap, eventually pulled over roughly about a quarter of a mile from the initial stop. Both she and Echols were immediately escorted from the vehicle and detained.

CNT says several items of evidentiary value were found in Delap's car during a subsequent search. About 2.9 ounces of heroin were found at the spot where Echols was seen tossing items from the passenger window. Echols refused to cooperate with agents and was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center. Delap was transported to CNT Headquarters and gave a full confession to the trafficking of heroin. After the interview, she was transported to CCDC.

Additional charges on both Echols and Delap are pending.

