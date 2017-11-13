Neighbors' quick calls to 911 save house from burning

Thanks to neighbors' quick calls to 911 and a fast response from Savannah Fire and Emergency Services, a house on West 38th Street was saved Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said insulation in the house's attic caught fire. The residents had just left but neighbors saw smoke and called 911.

"I'm just blessed. By the grace of God, me and my family are ok. We are safe and sound. It could have always been much worse," said resident Aliyah Mack. "What if they had called five minutes later or earlier? I'm just blessed they were able to call and look out for us like they always do."

"You never know who is watching. Even if it's a package, they're letting us know there's a package on the door. Neighbors are always a blessing," said resident Alexis Mack.

The house was left with minor smoke damage but thanks to the neighbors' quick calls, firefighters got there within a matter of minutes and stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.