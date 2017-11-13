USDA designates GA counties as primary natural disaster areas

Monday, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue designated 83 counties in Georgia as primary natural disaster areas due to damage from Hurricane Irma.

The declaration makes farm operators in primary counties and counties contiguous to such primary counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency if certain requirements are not met. The assistance includes emergency loans.

Primary counties declared under the disaster declaration in the First District include Bacon, Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, McIntosh, Pierce, Wayne, and Ware counties. Contiguous counties declared in the First District include Bryan and Chatham.

'I am very glad this declaration was made today,' Congressman Buddy Carter said, in a release. 'Even though time has passed, our community is still rebuilding from Hurricane Irma. One community with an especially hard road to recovery is our agricultural industry. I am glad this new assistance is available and we will be there to assist every step of the way.'

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loans. For more information, click here.

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.