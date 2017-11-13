Beaufort tabs former NFL player Holloman as head coach

Beaufort High School has named Devonte Holloman as the Eagles' new head football coach.

Holloman has spent the last three years as an assistant coach with the program, including the previous two seasons as defensive coordinator.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” Holloman said in a statement. “My goal is to build not just solid football players but also successful young people. I want to prepare them for the next level, whether that’s college, the workplace or the military.”

"Coach Holloman is a natural leader, and he’s already familiar with our school, our football program and our student athletes.” said Beaufort High Principal Bonnie Almond in a statement. “It’s very obvious that the kids respect him.”

Holloman will take over for Mark Clifford, who stepped down after his 14th season as the Eagles' head coach. They are big shoes to fill, but Holloman has an impressive football resume of his own.

The Charlotte native played his college football at South Carolina, and was a three-year starter at safety and linebacker. He was a key contributor to a Gamecock defense led by Jadeveon Clowney and Stephen Gilmore.

Holloman was drafted in the 6th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. In his rookie year, the new Beaufort head coach racked up 11 tackles and two sacks in a game against Philadelphia. A pair of neck injuries forced his retirement in 2014.

“Coach Holloman is not only a terrific teacher of the game of football, he’s also very gifted when it comes to connecting with young people about the issues they face in their daily lives,” Beaufort High Athletic Director Linc Lyles said in a statement. “In my experience, that’s unusual for someone at such an early stage in his career. He’s a proven winner, and we’re confident that he’ll bring his winning spirit to Beaufort High School.”