Tigers fall to ETSU in home opener

Savannah State dropped their second straight game to a NCAA Tournament team Monday night, losing 76-61 to East Tennessee State.

The Tigers' home opener started the exact way they wanted, as SSU jumped out to a 9-0 lead from the tip.

But the Buccaneers relied on points in the paint and bench scoring to run past the Tigers for the 15 point win. ETSU outscored Savannah State 49-22 off the bench, including 43 combined points from subs Devontavius Payne and Jason Williams.

Austin Dasent scored 12 points to pace the Tigers, while Dexter McClanahan added 10 of his own.

The Tigers fall to 0-2 with the loss, and return to action Wednesday evening when they host Middle Georgia State.