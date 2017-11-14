Eagles impress in win over CSUB; GS women rally for victory

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 77, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 53 (Men)

Georgia Southern continued the impressive start to their season, this time with a blowout victory over Cal State Bakersfield, and got off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.

The Roadrunners reached the NIT Semifinals a season ago, but were no match for the Eagles in the Hanner Fieldhouse 2017 debut.

Tookie Brown went 7-8 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line en route to a game-high 24 points, while Ike Smith added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Georgia Southern never trailed and forced 18 turnovers. The Eagles led by as much as 29 midway through the second half.

The team returns to action Thursday night when they host Division II opponent Bluefield State.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 68, COASTAL GEORGIA 63 (Women)

The Georgia Southern women picked up their first win of the season, 68-63 over Coastal Georgia, thanks to a late 4th quarter rally Monday night.

The Eagles trailed 51-45 going into the final frame, but outscored the Mariners 23-12 in the fourth to earn the victory.

Nakol Franks scored 11 of Georgia Southern's final 16 points, and led the team with 13 points off the bench. Sierra Butler added 10 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort.

The Eagles improve to 1-1 on the season. Georgia Southern travels to Mercer this Thursday night.