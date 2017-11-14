Police say speed, alcohol a factor in overnight crash on Derenne Ave that injured 2

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police say speed and alcohol were factors in an wreck that injured two people early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Derenne Avenue near Reynolds Street. Police say a red minivan was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hit a construction barrier, a St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital sign and a tree before coming to rest in the parking lot of the hospital.

A man and a woman in the minivan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were also two dogs in the mini-van as well, but were not injured.

Police say they are still trying to determine who was actually driving the minivan at the time of the accident, but that alcohol did play a factor in the crash.

SCMPD, Savannah Fire, and Southside Fire & EMS all responded.

Metro police continue to investigate.

