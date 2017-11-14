Should police get to view bodycam footage immediately?

By LISA MARIE PANE

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The use of body cameras by police has become more widespread, but there remain inconsistencies in how law enforcement agencies around the country deal with the footage. That's raising concerns among community activists who look to the videos to bring greater transparency to how police interact with civilians.

A new report by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and Upturn Research to be released Tuesday shows that the vast majority of the nation's largest police departments allow officers to view the footage before writing a police report or being questioned by investigators. The group believes that policy undermines police credibility and could influence how the officer describes what happened.

But police officials say it's important to give officers the chance to view the footage beforehand to ensure their accounts are accurate.

