Area pastors speaking out against gun violence

The Savannah Alliance of Pastors will gather in Ellis Square Tuesday to talk about homicides and gun violence.

This comes as the city deals with 34 homicides so far in 2017.

For years, Savannah has seen a rise in homicides and gun violence. That number has started to decline slightly, but people in the area are still concerned about the violence. Within the last month there have been at least a dozen shootings in Savannah.

One of the most recent homicides includes a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's on Savannah's Southside. This happened back in October and resulted in the death of 15-year-old George Akins Junior. Police believe an argument led up to the shooting.

Then just last week, a 12-year-old boy was shot near Church and Delyon streets. Police say a man was shooting at a car and someone in that car returned fire. The 12-year-old was walking in the area with a 3-year-old child when they got caught in the crossfire.

The killings and violent behavior have not gone unnoticed. The Savannah Alliance of Pastors are stepping up to try and take back the city, so to speak. They say their goal is to eradicate homicides and gun violence and spread a message of love and hope.

WTOC had the chance to speak with one of the pastors before Tuesday’s meeting and they tell us this is something they have spent a good amount of time organizing.

"The Savannah Alliance of Pastors have been meeting for about a month regarding homicides and gun violence in our city." Da'Henri Thurmond, Sr. Pastor, CME Church.

The group plans to meet Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in Ellis Square for a special news conference. Then on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m., they are asking all pastors from around the community to come together to talk further about getting rid of the violence for good.

