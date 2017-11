The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says the area of U.S. Hwy 25 at Rocky Ford Road is now back open to traffic after a crash Tuesday morning involving an overturned semi.

The crash had the southbound lanes of Hwy 25 closed for a couple of hours. The wreck has since been cleared and all lanes are back open.

No injuries have been reported.

