SWAT, CNT respond to home on Whatley Avenue in Thunderbolt

THUNDERBOLT (WTOC) -

Authorities have now cleared the scene of a search on Whatley Avenue in Thunderbolt.

Officials tell us SWAT and Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team members responded to a home on Whatley Avenue Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant for a suspected drug dealer. They did not release any other details about their investigation.

