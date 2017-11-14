Statesboro PD says claims of armed gunman at Walmart were false

Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.More >>
Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.More >>
The Statesboro Police Department arrested two suspects on drug charges at Walmart on Northside Drive East, Monday night.More >>
The Statesboro Police Department arrested two suspects on drug charges at Walmart on Northside Drive East, Monday night.More >>
The Wesley Community Center's Early Childhood Education Center serves dozens of families in the area with subsidized daycare.More >>
The Wesley Community Center's Early Childhood Education Center serves dozens of families in the area with subsidized daycare.More >>
The SCMPD said most auto crimes are simply “crimes of opportunity,” which means greater attentiveness would go a long way toward reducing the number of thefts.More >>
The SCMPD said most auto crimes are simply “crimes of opportunity,” which means greater attentiveness would go a long way toward reducing the number of thefts.More >>
WTOC is partnering with Ken Nugent again this year for the WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive.More >>
WTOC is partnering with Ken Nugent again this year for the WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive.More >>