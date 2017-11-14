Statesboro PD says claims of armed gunman at Walmart were false

The Statesboro Police Department is trying to clear up rumors regarding an armed gunman Monday night at the Statesboro Walmart.

SPD officials want to assure the public that the claims were false. However, they say police did arrest a suspect on drug-related charges at the Walmart Monday evening, but the suspect was not armed.

Statesboro PD tweeted the following message regarding the rumors:

