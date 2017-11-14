I-16 EB back open near Pooler Pkwy following multi-vehicle crash - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

I-16 EB back open near Pooler Pkwy following multi-vehicle crash, vehicle fire

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

All eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 155/Pooler Parkway are back open to traffic following a multiple-vehicle wreck and vehicle fire Tuesday morning. 

Pooler police, Pooler Fire and Chatham EMS all responded to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Police say four vehicles were involved and one of those vehicles caught fire.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both of the eastbound lanes were shut down at one point, but they have since re-opened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

