Pooler's new Publix at Savannah Quarters now open for business

Pooler City Council has approved plans for a new Publix grocery store at the entrance of the Savannah Quarters community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Pooler Wednesday morning for the new Publix at Savannah Quarters.

The plan for this Publix was approved back in May 2016 and a groundbreaking ceremony happened in February of this year.

Some residents are not too happy about the addition because of traffic. The new store is located at the entrance of the Savannah Quarters community, and residents feel this will only increase traffic congestion in that area.

However, Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says he feels this is a good addition to help ease the amount of people flowing into the north end. One of the conditions to having the store open at this location was a traffic light had to be placed at the Blue Moon Crossing and Pooler Parkway intersection.

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia received a $150,000 check from Publix, which will help the organization raise money to buy a new truck to increase the number of meals for children in need.

"You will see a team of associates not only serving inside the store but also serving outside the store. We have a team called Public Serves which is a Publix corporation name of our services. So, when they go out, they have the shirts on and they do a lot of collaboration in the community," said Dwaine Stevens, Media and Community Relations Manager, Publix.

The ribbon cutting ceremony began at 7:30 a.m., and then the public was allowed in the new store to shop.

