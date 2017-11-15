Cyreia Sandlin wins Susan G. Komen Big Wig Campaign, sets record

The Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia 2017 Big Wig campaign is officially over, and WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin raised the most money for the campaign.

Cyreia brought home the win with a total of $12,129 raised, breaking a record for the most amount of money raised in the entire history of the campaign. She held a series of events throughout the month of October to raise money for the cause, including a Big Wig Bake Sale, The Pacci Pink Out, and a Pink Prosecco Party at Emily McCarthy. She also received a very generous donation from the students and staff at Liberty County High School.

On behalf of Cyreia and WTOC, we would like to thank the entire community for helping her with this campaign to raise funds for breast cancer preventative services in our community.

