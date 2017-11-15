Multiple agencies net more than a dozen drug trafficking arrests in Lowcountry

This morning a multi-agency investigation that spanned over several years into the distribution of illegal drugs - cocaine, crack cocaine and opiates - culminated in the arrests of 14 people on federal and state charges and the service of search warrants at multiple locations throughout Beaufort and surrounding counties and states.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the operation were the Beaufort County, Jasper County and Hampton County sheriff’s offices; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. During the search warrant a variety of illegal drugs, firearms and vehicles were recovered, most of which will accompany the federal cases.

"Any time that we are trying to take down any of these significant-sized drug trafficking organizations, it's an absolute necessity that we get involvement on all levels of law enforcement...state-wide, locally and federally. Without that any of these, agencies couldn't do it by themselves," said Nick Bianchi, Assistant United States Attorney.

Two people were charged locally by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators: 54-year-old Cassandra Green and 61-year-old Joseph Walters.

Cassandra Green was arrested at her Christopher Drive in Hilton Head Island home and charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine. Joseph Walters was arrested at his Gum Tree Road in Hilton Head Island home and charged with three counts of Sale and Distribution of Crack Cocaine, three counts of Sale and Distribution of Crack Cocaine within ½ Mile of a School, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine within ½ Mile of a School.

