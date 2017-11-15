Most Wanted: 11/15/17

In this week’s “Most Wanted” report, the search is still on for Randolph Dominique Frazier.

Frazier escaped police custody on Oct. 31 from Memorial Hospital while still handcuffed. He was one of three suspects who led police on a high speech chase that ended with a crash.

Frazier is 30 years old, 6’0”, and 184 pounds. He has a history of theft, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell.

Henry Maurice Wright is wanted for failure to pay child support

Wright is 30 years old, 6’4”, 190 pounds. He has a history of cruelty to children, battery and harassing communications.

Ryan Lee McGlone is wanted for burglary, financial transaction card fraud, and theft. McGlone is 25 years old, 5’11”, and 180 pounds. with green eyes and brown hair. His last known address was the Econo Lodge in Pooler.

If you have information about these fugitives or any crime, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.