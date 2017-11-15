Stargazers have chance to see Leonid meteor shower this Friday

Coastal Empire and Lowcountry stargazers may have a chance to see the Leonid meteor shower on Friday, Nov. 17.

The meteor shower begins Friday night, but viewers are told to expect no more than 10 meteors an hour around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the height of the shower according to NASA.

The Leonid meteor shower happens every year around Nov. 17 or 18, as Earth crosses the orbital path of Comet Tempel-Tuttle, according to EarthSky.

At this point, it is expected to be a relatively clear night in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. But increasing cloud cover always poses a risk. To have the latest weather forecast and radar, please download the free WTOC First Alert Weather app.

Our meteorologists advise going to a location with a clear view of the night sky with limited tree cover and light pollution.

For more on what is happening "space-related" this month, please watch this video from NASA:

