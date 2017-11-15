SCMPD investigating reported robbery, shooting at East 48th Street, Waters Avenue

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a reported robbery and shooting on East 48th Street and Waters Avenue.

A man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound late Tuesday. He told detectives he was walking near E. 48th and Waters when he was robbed and shot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

