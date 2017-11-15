Savannah children's nonprofit to receive $10,000 if it reaches 1 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah children's nonprofit to receive $10,000 if it reaches 10,000 Facebook likes

By Zach Winslett, Digital Content Manager
A nonprofit organization in Savannah that helps children meet basic food needs will receive a $10,000 donation from a Savannah-area lawyer if it receives 10,000 likes on its Facebook page

People of Action Caring for Kids currently has 1,359 likes. Attorney Jamie Casino promised to donate $10,000 if the page can increase that to 10,000 by Dec. 2. 

Casino also sponsors the Battle of the Badges fundraiser, a paintball match between firefighters and police officers, which will be held on Dec. 2. Tickets to the event are $20 and proceeds will benefit PACK and the Fallen Heroes Project. 

