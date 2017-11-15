Hometown Hero: Brailyn Turner

The third year of Bacon County Elementary School's Math-a-thon for the St. Jude fundraiser has been its most successful yet.

"We've had donations,’’ said Bacon County teacher Christy Hart, “from $1.27 all the way up to $3,000.’’

That biggest number came from one little girl, fourth-grader Brailyn Turner, who asked her mom if she could run her own fundraiser to help support the one running at her school.

"One night, she was just folding clothes,’’ Brailyn said of her mom, “and she was like, I set your personal goal at $350. And I said, yeah well, our goal at school is $5,000, my personal goal would be $1,000.’’

By the time she was done with her online campaign that included video appeals to potential donors, Brailyn had exceeded even her greatest ambitions, raiding a total of $3,050.

"She has big dreams,’’ said Brittany Turner, Brailyn’s mother. “She's a little girl with big dreams.’’

And a big heart that was touched by a video she saw at school on the children at St. Jude's hospitals.

"It's just heartbreaking to know there are kids your age out there that don't get to do the things you do,’’ said Brailyn. “So, that made me feel really thankful and I was like, hey I just want to give them a chance maybe.’’

"It's just amazing,’’ Hart said of the school’s participation. “The kids just take it and go with it and are interested and active with it and involve friends and family to help us out and they helped us exceed our goal.

The almost $8,000 Bacon County Elementary raised got a big boost from Brailyn and the effort and compassion this WTOC Hometown Hero showed.

"I know that all this work paid off,’’ she said. “And when I grow up, I can tell this story to my kids and say, you need to do something like that and you can do something like that.’’

"I think God has big plans for her,’’ added Brittany. “She's got that heart, where a lot of other people are selfish, she wants to help others.''

