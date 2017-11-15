Ogeechee Tech breaks ground on new workforce training building

One school will add more space to help workers get ready for careers.

Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro broke ground on a new $10 million Workforce Training and Operations building. School leaders say it will hold labs where students can train on some of the latest industrial equipment to fill crucial jobs in the region.

“Industrial systems are a great need expressed to us by our industry partners. That program will produce industrial maintenance technicians, and those people who are key to keeping a plant floor running,” Ogeechee Tech President Lori Durden said.

They anticipate the building opening in January of 2019.

