Good News: Mobile food drive

The United Way of Liberty County and America's Second Harvest Food Bank held a mobile food drop in Hinesville for people who might need a little help keeping food in the house at this time of year.

The event provided 25,000 pounds of food to accommodate 500 homes, feeding roughly 2,500 people in two hours. While many of the people utilizing the drive were seniors and those with disabilities, it was operated by volunteers from the community, the military, and the JROTC at Liberty County High School; work that was greatly appreciated by those being served by the food drop.

"It really helps me because I'm disabled and I'm unemployed, so it helps me out a lot that people care enough to donate and assist people who need it. It's a good thing with so much going on in the world, it's a good thing with everybody out here helping. The military, the young people and everything; it's a good thing," said Liberty County resident, Sheila Miles.

The United Way of Liberty County typically holds mobile food drives in October, November, and December each year.

