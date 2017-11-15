Brian Harman playing in RSM Classic at Sea Island

The PGA Tour is a day away from its eighth event of this season, and one of our locals is already off to a good start.

Savannah's Brian Harman has played in two events and is currently in the top 30 in the Fex Ex Cup Points. He's getting set for this week's RSM Classic on Sea Island.

This will be Harman's sixth RSM Classic, with his best finish coming in 2013, but he's missed the cut in his last two appearances. The Savannah Christian graduate is coming off his best year, posting his second career win and finishing second in the U.S. Open. The former Georgia Bulldog finished in the top ten in the Points Standings and is looking to continue a good start at Sea Island.

"It's a great venue. I do wish we played a little earlier in the year. You can get some funny weather this time of year, but the course is in phenomenal shape. I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a great week. You know, you have to drive it around here pretty well, so I've been working on my driving. You look at it on paper, it's not a hard game. You hit the fairway, you hit the green, you try to make a few putts, so that's what I'm going to try to do," Harman said.

The tournament will run through Nov. 19.

