Statesboro firefighters raising money after coworker has heart attack, discovers leukemia

Firefighters help people through crises all the time. Now, one department is asking for your support to help one of their own.

Ronnie Shaw started with Statesboro Fire before some of his coworkers were even born, and taught them what they know. The challenge he's facing now has nothing to do with fire.

Deputy Chief Shaw's office may be silent, but his legacy speaks volumes all through the fire station. He's served 38 years since starting as a volunteer in the 1970s.

"He's one of those rare birds who's held every position in the department, including chief. He was interim chief for a while," said Chief Tim Grams, Statesboro Fire.

Last month, Shaw suffered a heart attack and labwork afterword found leukemia. He is now in treatment and his fire department family has rallied around him.

"As firefighters, we have a nature to want to jump in and fix things when they're going wrong," Chief Grams said.

With 'no-shave November,' they organized Staches for Shaw to raise money. They'll sell T-Shirts starting next week, and Boston Butts next month. The proceeds will go to help with his medical expenses.

"The one thing his family requested was that we host a blood drive, and we're doing that with the Red Cross, scheduled for Dec. 20.

Donations and pledges have already flooded in.

"I'm just taken aback by the outpouring," Grams said.

It's all to help one who's helped the community for so long. See below for additional fundraiser information:

