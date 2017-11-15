Metro Police looking for wan wanted for questioning in ongoing investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing Violent Crimes investigation.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 20s to early 30s, who is short in stature. He was last seen riding a bicycle north on Waters Avenue, crossing over E. 34th Street on Oct. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

