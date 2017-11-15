Traffic back to normal on I-16 near Bloomingdale Road Exit after fatal wreck

Traffic on Interstate 16 is back to normal after a fatal wreck took place near the Bloomingdale Road Exit, Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic was delayed for a few hours near the wreck at Exit 152. It cleared up around 8 p.m.

Update: ALERT: Accident; I-16 EB: SR 17 (MP 152), Chatham Co, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 5:17PM, Exp clr: 9PM.| 7:35P — GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) November 16, 2017

I-16 WB is coming to a halt approaching Bloomingdale Road. Take Pooler Parkway to Hwy 80 to avoid the area. Live updates on @WTOC11 with the Jamie Casino Traffic Tracker. pic.twitter.com/4dCsaiperI — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) November 15, 2017

