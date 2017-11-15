22-year-old clocks 112 mph in Yemassee high speed chase

A man is facing six charges after being pulled over on I-95 by Yemassee Police just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say 22-year-old Jordan Anderson of Claxton was pulled over for driving 82 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour speed zone. When the officer walked up to the vehicle, Anderson didn't have a driver's license nor a proof of insurance. The officer returned to his cop car to run the DMV record, the report showing license suspension.

Another officer responded to the scene and approached Anderson's vehicle. He asked him to step out of the car, to which Anderson replied, 'I'm not getting out.' He then fled the scene and was closed at 112 miles-per-hour until leaving the highway on Exit 42, also known as Sniders Highway.

"It was clear Anderson did not know the area and traveled down multiple back roads," Yemassee Police said.

Colleton Police joined the chase and placed spike strips on Cyprus Pond Road. Anderson avoided the strips and swerved into the Cyprus Pond Church parking lot. Anderson then picked up speed, still attempting to flee from police.

Colleton and Yemassee Police implemented more spike strips and completely blocked off the S-15-526 road. As Anderson approached, police boxed him in from all sides and made a felony traffic stop. They removed Anderson from the vehicle at gunpoint at 2:27 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Anderson faces six charges including speeding, no driver's license, no registration in possession, no proof of insurance, defective equipment (completely bald tires), and a felony charge for failure to stop for blue lights.

Anderson has been booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.