Fort Stewart 3rd ID celebrating 100 Years of Service

The 3rd Infantry Division - which is based at Ft. Stewart and Hunter – is celebrating its 100th birthday this month.

3rd ID Centennial Celebration: The story of the Rock of the Marne

In celebration of the 3rd ID's 100 Years of Service, the division has planned a week-long festival of events for Marne Week 2017.

Wednesday was the Thornsbury Challenge. The Black Daggers Special Operations parachute demonstration team jumped onto the obstacle course on Fort Stewart to kick off the event.

Soldiers took part in a ruck march and ran through a wounded soldier evacuation scenario. Some say the Thornsbury event is one of the hardest of the week.

"At all times, you have to be physically fit. It's very challenging in a real world scenario," said 1st. Lt., Tristan Haskett.

Thursday will be the 3rd Infantry Division Museum's grand opening.

