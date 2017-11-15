Ft. Stewart 3rd ID celebrating 100 Years of Service - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Ft. Stewart 3rd ID celebrating 100 Years of Service

FT. STEWART, GA (WTOC) -

In celebration of the 3rd ID's 100 Years of Service, the division has planned a weeklong festival of events. Wednesday was the Thornsbury Challenge. 

Soldiers took part in a ruck march and ran through a wounded soldier evacuation scenario. Some say the Thornsbury event is one of the hardest of the week. 

"At all times, you have to be physically fit. It's very challenging in a real world scenario," said 1st. Lt., Tristan Haskett. 

Thursday will be the 3rd Infantry Division Museum's grand opening. 

