Ft. Stewart 3rd ID celebrating 100 Years of Service

The 3rd Infantry Division - which is based at Ft. Stewart and Hunter – is celebrating its 100th birthday this month.

3rd ID Centennial Celebration: The story of the Rock of the Marne

In celebration of the 3rd ID's 100 Years of Service, the division has planned a weeklong festival of events. Wednesday was the Thornsbury Challenge.

Soldiers took part in a ruck march and ran through a wounded soldier evacuation scenario. Some say the Thornsbury event is one of the hardest of the week.

"At all times, you have to be physically fit. It's very challenging in a real world scenario," said 1st. Lt., Tristan Haskett.

Thursday will be the 3rd Infantry Division Museum's grand opening.

