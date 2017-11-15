SCAD bus, truck involved in wreck near Whitaker, Gaston St. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A SCAD bus was involved in a wreck with a pickup truck Wednesday night near the intersection of Whitaker and Gaston. 

Witnesses say the truck also hit another vehicle at Lincoln and Gaston before crashing into the bus. 

Right now, we're not sure if injuries were involved. 

When we have more information, we'll pass it along. 

