Extra security on Armstrong campus after discovery of threatening message

The GBI is investigating after another threatening message was found on the campus of Armstrong University.

As a result of the discovery, there is extra security on campus. Officers are all over campus to ensure students' safety, and Georgia Southern Police say it will stay that way for several days until they believe the threat is clear.

The message was found in the men's bathroom of an academic building Wednesday afternoon, potentially threatening students' lives. Police say nothing else suspicious has transpired since, but they have increased patrols regardless. Here's their message to the students for reassurance of safety.

"Be confident in the fact that our department is here to provide safety for them. We're going to respond to any kind of threat because their safety is our number one priority, and that's exactly what we've done," said Chief of Police, Laura McCullough, Georgia Southern University.

The date on the message suggests the person taking action in two days, on the 17th, but police are confident they have enough safety measures and patrols out to keep the campus safe.

This isn't the first threatening message found on Armstrong's campus. Last month, graffiti was found in a women's restroom. The FBI helped investigate the case.

