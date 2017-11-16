SCMPD launches social media campaign to help decrease auto thefts during holidays

It's the start of the busy holiday season, a prime time for thieves who prey on shoppers and residents who leave their car doors unlocked

To help combat these crimes, the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has launched a social media campaign called #NightlyLockUp to bring awareness and help decrease the number of auto thefts and break-ins in the Savannah area.

Police call these crimes preventable, but the numbers continue to go up this time of year, countywide.

Around 9 p.m. every night, SCMPD will post a reminder on their social media accounts reminding citizens to take their keys and remove all valuables from their vehicles, and to also lock the doors.

"It shows the creativity of our PR office at Metro. When they put this plan together on Nov. 1, there was nearly a 50-percent decrease in auto-entering events," said APO Marvin Williams, SCMPD.

Since the campaign has kicked off, several memes have been posted to remind people to lockup. Here are a few examples:

Safety first! #NightlyLockup You know what to do by now. Make us proud! pic.twitter.com/MZnyXV5xSe — SCMPD (@scmpd) November 12, 2017

For more on SCMPD's #NightlyLockUp Campaign, check them out on Facebook or on Twitter.

