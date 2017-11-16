It's a great day to quit: Join the Great American Smokeout Thursday

The American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout is happening Thursday, Nov. 16 across the country.

Every November, the organization sets aside an entire day to encourage smokers to go the distance and finally give up smoking. All smokers are encouraged to make the commitment to quit, even if only for one day.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 36.5 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States. To put it into perspective, from 1999 to 2015, more than 183,000 people died from an overdose related to prescription opioids. Each year, 10 times more people die due to cigarette smoking than they do with opioid overdoses.

Smoking tobacco products is associated with a wide variety of illnesses including increased risk for diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as lung and throat cancers.

To find out more about the Great American Smokeout and how you can kick the habit successfully, click here.

